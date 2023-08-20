ILM’s Grady Cofer and Hal Hickel break down the visual effects in s3 of ‘The Mandalorian’

Including…Grogu and IG-12!

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re discussing The Mandalorian season 3, with production VFX supervisor Grady Cofer and production animation supervisor Hal Hickel. Both hail from ILM, but oversaw the efforts of all the vendors on this past season.

There’s literally 4 to 5,000 shots in a season, a lot of work. We jump into what was new for season 3, including where ILM’s StageCraft was used, and where practical effects came into play (including puppeteering and CG work involving Grogu and IG-12). We also talk about a few key moments, especially the final battle sequence with the jetpack action in Mandalore.

Listen to the podcast below. You’ll also find a VFX breakdown from this season.

"Do you think we're going to have to blast our way out of here?" Get a closer look at the Emmy®-nominated visual effects behind THE MANDALORIAN, now nominated for nine Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects. @ILMVFX #FYC pic.twitter.com/amycS7f1pM — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) August 18, 2023