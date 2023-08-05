Framestore’s ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ VFX breakdown showcases evolution of Rocket

Watch their new video breakdown for the film here.

Framestore has released its detailed VFX breakdown video for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which focuses heavily on Rocket and his caged friends.

Fun inclusions in the video are the evolution of rocket scenes, and some moments including James Gunn’s dance reference for a Groot sequence.

