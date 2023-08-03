Several ‘Spider-Verse’ behind the scenes videos released from Sony Ian Failes, August 3, 2023August 3, 2023 They showcase Sony Pictures Imageworks and Sony Pictures Animation’s work on the film. Sony has unveiled a new website showcasing behind the scenes on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There’s a ton of great videos here, especially those involving Imageworks artists. Each video dives into specific tech or approaches on bringing the film and its painterly feel to life. Check out some of the videos below: Become a befores & afters Patreon for bonus VFX content issue #12 Buy now at Amazon issue #11 Buy now at Amazon issue #10 Buy now at Amazon issue #9 Buy now at Amazon Related VFX Breakdowns Sony Pictures ImageworksSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse