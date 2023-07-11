EVEN more of the social (VFX) lives of Hollywood

A new update on actors sharing fun VFX-related selfies.

I’ve now written two pieces dedicated to social media postings from actors, directors, and filmmakers where they share their experiences being 3D scanned, doing stunts, completing mocap, working on bluescreen and more.

Maybe that’s two pieces too many! But, it’s also a very fun way to see behind the scenes on big films, because somehow or other these actors and filmmakers are able to publish pics that many publications are not allowed to access as normal approved imagery.

So, here’s the latest batch of fun behind the scenes images and video I’ve found. This is mostly from actors themselves, or directors, and covers films such as The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Shazam! 2, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and a couple other big productions.

There’s actually a whole other kind of ‘behind the scenes posting’ that occurs from stunt performers, who also regularly share on-the-set imagery and video, but I’ll have to leave that for another time.

Enjoy! And if you find some cool bts pics like this from social media, let me know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrjraynrNsZ/



