More of the social (VFX) lives of Hollywood

An update on actors who love taking VFX selfies.
Back in 2017, I collected a whole bunch of social media postings from actors, directors and filmmakers where they had published pics of themselves or others doing various VFX-related things like being 3D scanned, wearing mocap gear or appearing on greenscreens.
It was really cool to find these posts, partly because accessing fun behind the scenes imagery can be hard and partly because I thought it gave a nice insight to how these actors and other filmmakers interacted with the VFX teams.
Recently I started noticing a few new postings like this, so I’ve gathered them here in a new article. They range from actors such as Rebel Wilson showing off the capture process for Cats, to James Marsden being scanned for Sonic. There’s also January Jones who sat in a photogrammetry setup for Spinning Out, and Arrow’s Stephen Armell doing something similar in his full costume.
Let me know if you have also seen any other similar kinds of social media VFX postings around the place.
Rebel Wilson and Cats
James Marsden and Sonic
January Jones and Spinning Out
Ryan Reynolds (but from Hugh Jackman’s account)
Rhona Natasha Mitra
Rosa Salazar and Alita: Battle Angel
Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus and Death Stranding
Will Smith and Gemini Man
Mena Massoud and Aladdin
The CBS S.W.A.T. team
@3dscanla had the pleasure of working with the talent crew from #cbs #swat Thank you to everyone involved, Chad, @shemarfmoore @alexrussell @linaesco @thekennethjohnson @jayharrington3 @davidbradleylim #3dscanning #photogrammetry #3dscanninglosangeles #3dscanningservices #3dscanla #3dscanningvfx #la3dscan #vfxlife #vfx #setlife #vfxartist @capturingrealitycom #zbrush
Stephen Armell and Arrow
