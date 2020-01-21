More of the social (VFX) lives of Hollywood

An update on actors who love taking VFX selfies.

Back in 2017, I collected a whole bunch of social media postings from actors, directors and filmmakers where they had published pics of themselves or others doing various VFX-related things like being 3D scanned, wearing mocap gear or appearing on greenscreens.

It was really cool to find these posts, partly because accessing fun behind the scenes imagery can be hard and partly because I thought it gave a nice insight to how these actors and other filmmakers interacted with the VFX teams.

Recently I started noticing a few new postings like this, so I’ve gathered them here in a new article. They range from actors such as Rebel Wilson showing off the capture process for Cats, to James Marsden being scanned for Sonic. There’s also January Jones who sat in a photogrammetry setup for Spinning Out, and Arrow’s Stephen Armell doing something similar in his full costume.

Let me know if you have also seen any other similar kinds of social media VFX postings around the place.

Rebel Wilson and Cats

James Marsden and Sonic

January Jones and Spinning Out

Ryan Reynolds (but from Hugh Jackman’s account)

Rhona Natasha Mitra

Rosa Salazar and Alita: Battle Angel

Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus and Death Stranding

Will Smith and Gemini Man

Mena Massoud and Aladdin

The CBS S.W.A.T. team

Stephen Armell and Arrow

