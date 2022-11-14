b&a podcast: Rob Bredow on the state of play of virtual production at ILM

The latest on StageCraft and other tech at ILM.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we chat to Rob Bredow, SVP, Creative Innovation, Lucasfilm and Chief Creative Officer, ILM.

befores & afters caught up with Bredow at the VIEW Conference in Turin, where we looked at the current state of play of virtual production work being done at ILM.

This includes StageCraft, as well as other efforts in capture, scanning and more. Plus we go back a little into the history of some key virtual production moments at the studio.