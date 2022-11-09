Alien entities, day for night, and inflatable tube men

VFX Notes is back, and it’s back in a big way, with ‘NOPE’.

In the newest episode of VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters dive into Jordan Peele’s NOPE, and the visual effects by MPC.

Check out the previous befores & afters coverage of the visual effects of NOPE, here.

A big thanks to our sponsors:

Run-down

00:00:00 – Intro and sponsors

00:01:22 – Podcast begins

00:04:12 – a short review of NOPE

00:11:47 – the VFX ‘meta’ sequences

00:12:54 – Oscars bait – Practical vs Digital

00:14:58 – very realistic depiction of Onset filming

00:18:53 – cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema

00:19:44 – Let The Right One In

00:20:36 – IMAX format

00:21:09 – day to night shots

00:24:50 – the infrared camera and AD Astra

00:26:09 – the infrared camera and stereo rig

00:31:31 – alien design – Jean Jacktet

00:38:28 – jellyfish inspiration

00:42:32 – the CG sky

00:50:05 – Gordy

00:51:12 – potential oscar nomination

01:00:51 – inflatable tube man

01:04:09 – the other VFX

01:07:02 – Patreon credits