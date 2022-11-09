Alien entities, day for night, and inflatable tube men

VFX Notes is back, and it’s back in a big way, with ‘NOPE’.
In the newest episode of VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters dive into Jordan Peele’s NOPE, and the visual effects by MPC.
Check out the previous befores & afters coverage of the visual effects of NOPE, here.
Run-down
00:00:00 – Intro and sponsors
00:01:22 – Podcast begins
00:04:12 – a short review of NOPE
00:11:47 – the VFX ‘meta’ sequences
00:12:54 – Oscars bait – Practical vs Digital
00:14:58 – very realistic depiction of Onset filming
00:18:53 – cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema
00:19:44 – Let The Right One In
00:20:36 – IMAX format
00:21:09 – day to night shots
00:24:50 – the infrared camera and AD Astra
00:26:09 – the infrared camera and stereo rig
00:31:31 – alien design – Jean Jacktet
00:38:28 – jellyfish inspiration
00:42:32 – the CG sky
00:50:05 – Gordy
00:51:12 – potential oscar nomination
01:00:51 – inflatable tube man
01:04:09 – the other VFX
01:07:02 – Patreon credits
