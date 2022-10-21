‘Pinocchio’: going from virtual production to VFX

MPC breaks down its work on the Robert Zemeckis film.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, Ian Failes chats to MPC visual effects supervisor Ben Jones about the VP to VFX workflow on Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, especially in relation to Geppetto’s workshop, where Pinocchio first comes to life.

Check out the podcast below, and a slideshow of behind the scenes images. Plus, look out also for an upcoming in-depth deep dive interview with production VFX supervisor Kevin Baillie about the virtual production methodology on the film.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.