You can now watch this ‘Love, death, and Tim Miller’ AWS session from SIGGRAPH

Hosted by Ian Failes from befores & afters, and also featuring Gretchen Libby.

At SIGGRAPH 2022 in Vancouver, I hosted a fun session with Blur Studio’s Tim Miller and AWS Director of Visual Computing Gretchen Libby, for AWS.

It was intended as a pretty casual discussion about production technology–past, present and future. Excitingly, it went many other places, and of course Miller brought his own brand of insight and frankness to the conversation.

Check it out below, hope you enjoy.