Part 2 of the VFX Notes podcast on ‘RRR’ is here!

Throwing leopards and punching tigers.
This week on VFX Notes, Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra wrap up our coverage of the global phenomenon that is RRR. We discuss the tiger sequence, the Intermission fight, fighting with hoses, the use of Blender in the film, the tiger punch and the leopard throw, the prison break and the final forest fight.
This podcast is sponsored by ActionVFX and ftrack.
ActionVFX has the best library of VFX stock footage, with over 5,500 high-quality elements. And the new Free for Subscribers feature allows you to instantly unlock over 1,000 assets for free for only 29 dollars a month. Sign up today, using this Hugo’s Desk affiliate link, and start downloading: https://bit.ly/3dcr2nf
ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI
Run-down
00:00:00 – intro and sponsors
00:01:18 – podcast begins
00:04:01 – tiger sequence
00:07:06 – the blue stuffie
00:10:49 – the style and the hyper-real
00:15:04 – tiger chase previz by CNCPT
00:18:59 – Intermission fight
00:21:59 – consistency between shots and VFX vendors
00:24:14 – fighting with hoses
00:30:54 – the use of blender at Makuta
00:35:27 – blender as a tool for major VFX films
00:37:46 – the tiger punch and the leopard trow by Alzahra Studio
00:40:17 – the creatures on the truck
00:41:27 – leopard trow and stuffies
00:45:03 – prison break
00:47:48 – the final forest fight
00:57:16 – other VFX shots
00:58:00 – Scott’s scenes
01:00:07 – Nacho dance
01:02:20 – Oscar nominations?
01:03:25 – Patreons and Members’ credits
