Part 2 of the VFX Notes podcast on ‘RRR’ is here!

Throwing leopards and punching tigers.

This week on VFX Notes, Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra wrap up our coverage of the global phenomenon that is RRR. We discuss the tiger sequence, the Intermission fight, fighting with hoses, the use of Blender in the film, the tiger punch and the leopard throw, the prison break and the final forest fight.

Don’t miss Part 1 of our coverage of RRR.

Run-down

00:00:00 – intro and sponsors

00:01:18 – podcast begins

00:04:01 – tiger sequence

00:07:06 – the blue stuffie

00:10:49 – the style and the hyper-real

00:15:04 – tiger chase previz by CNCPT

00:18:59 – Intermission fight

00:21:59 – consistency between shots and VFX vendors

00:24:14 – fighting with hoses

00:30:54 – the use of blender at Makuta

00:35:27 – blender as a tool for major VFX films

00:37:46 – the tiger punch and the leopard trow by Alzahra Studio

00:40:17 – the creatures on the truck

00:41:27 – leopard trow and stuffies

00:45:03 – prison break

00:47:48 – the final forest fight

00:57:16 – other VFX shots

00:58:00 – Scott’s scenes

01:00:07 – Nacho dance

01:02:20 – Oscar nominations?

01:03:25 – Patreons and Members’ credits