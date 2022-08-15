VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘RRR’ – Part 1

The big, bold VFX sequences from this glorious film.

For me, watching RRR this year has been like no other movie experience for some time.

In this new VFX Notes episode, Hugo Guerra and I look into the making of the film, including aspects of its production and some of the major VFX moments. This is part 1 of 2 of our VFX Notes coverage.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX has the best library of VFX stock footage, with over 5,500 high-quality elements. And the new Free for Subscribers feature allows you to instantly unlock over 1,000 assets for free for only 29 dollars a month. Sign up today, using this Hugo’s Desk affiliate link, and start downloading: https://bit.ly/3dcr2nf

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Don’t forget the video podcast below, too.

Run down

00:00 – sponsors

01:01 – intro

03:40 – review of RRR

08:13 – reminds me of Fury Road

13:09 – the production and making of the film

15:44 – the cinematography

17:41 – the best shots of the film

22:30 – the VFX of RRR

24:31 – Police station fight

29:41 – Modo as the main VFX tool

32:37 – Bridge sequence

34:19 – miniature trains

41:59 – the bromance

43:35 – T-Junction and flogging

50:44 – Patreon and members credits