Issue #5 of befores & afters magazine is FULL of invisible effects coverage

From ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to ‘Our Flag Means Death’.

Big news! You can now get your hands on issue #5 of befores & afters magazine. Find it at Amazon US (or see further down below for direct links to other worldwide Amazon stores).

This issue is another 120 pages of in-depth VFX content, focusing in particular on invisible effects work. It features interviews with VFX supervisors from around the world, and a ton of behind the scenes imagery.

What’s inside issue #5

Inside this issue you’ll find complete coverage of the following projects:

After Yang

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Pachinko

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Power of the Dog

The Last Kingdom

Our Flag Means Death

Death on the Nile

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

A big thanks to the sponsors this issue, too: Lollipop Shaders and Reallusion. We also feature the non-profit 1IN4, an intersectional coalition of disabled creatives currently working in Hollywood focused on long-term institutional shifts to increase employment and authentic representation of disabled people.

Where to buy

befores & afters magazine is available only on Amazon (now in a more glossier print!). Here’s the US store link, and you can also order direct from these stores around the world. I really appreciate your support!