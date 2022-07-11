VFX Notes: Demodogs, Dart, Mind Flayer and the Gate in ‘Stranger Things 2’

We cover the VFX of ‘Stranger Things 2’.

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters head back into the Upside Down to look back at Stranger Things, series 2. If you missed our discussion of series 2, check it out here.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Run-down

00:00 – Sponsors

00:55 – intro

01:42 – podcast begins

03:43 – short review season 2

06:02 – that opening title sequence

08:29 – the cinematography

10:07 – the small baby Demogorgon (dart)

13:06 – the stuffies

15:10 – VFX Superior Paul Graff and VFX Producer Christina Graff

15:35 – Demogorgon Dogs

18:59 – bigger scope of the VFX

19:33 – the school set extensions

21:49 – The Spores and Tunnels

23:43 – the season final and the gate

27:26 – The Mind Flayer

30:21 – the amazing reverse final shot

32:27 – the rest of the VFX

33:18 – the social impact of Stranger Things

35:25 – a nostalgic phase

37:30 – Patreon and members credits