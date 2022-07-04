VFX Notes: Meet the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things 1’

The first ep in our ‘Stranger Things’ series.
This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters head into the Upside Down to look back at Stranger Things, series 1.
This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.
ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI
ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com
Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or watch the detailed video podcast with breakdowns, below.
Run-down
00:00 – Sponsors
00:55 – Intro
01:41 – The podcast begins
03:50 – Stranger things season 1 mini-review
05:25 – Inspirations and ‘homages’
07:01 – Silent Hill and The Last of Us
11:56 – The look and feel of the show
13:04 – Tim Ives DOP
13:55 – Netflix documentation
17:56 – Shawn Levy
19:36 – The VFX
22:55 – The Demogorgon
24:21 – Aaron Sims Creative
30:02 – All the other VFX