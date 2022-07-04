Podcasts 0

VFX Notes: Meet the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things 1’

By Ian FailesPosted on

The first ep in our ‘Stranger Things’ series.

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters head into the Upside Down to look back at Stranger Things, series 1.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or watch the detailed video podcast with breakdowns, below.

Run-down

00:00 – Sponsors
00:55 – Intro
01:41 – The podcast begins
03:50 – Stranger things season 1 mini-review
05:25 – Inspirations and ‘homages’
07:01 – Silent Hill and The Last of Us
11:56 – The look and feel of the show
13:04 – Tim Ives DOP
13:55 – Netflix documentation
17:56 – Shawn Levy
19:36 – The VFX
22:55 – The Demogorgon
24:21 – Aaron Sims Creative
30:02 – All the other VFX

Leave a Reply