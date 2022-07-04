VFX Notes: Meet the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things 1’

The first ep in our ‘Stranger Things’ series.

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters head into the Upside Down to look back at Stranger Things, series 1.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or watch the detailed video podcast with breakdowns, below.

Run-down

00:00 – Sponsors

00:55 – Intro

01:41 – The podcast begins

03:50 – Stranger things season 1 mini-review

05:25 – Inspirations and ‘homages’

07:01 – Silent Hill and The Last of Us

11:56 – The look and feel of the show

13:04 – Tim Ives DOP

13:55 – Netflix documentation

17:56 – Shawn Levy

19:36 – The VFX

22:55 – The Demogorgon

24:21 – Aaron Sims Creative

30:02 – All the other VFX