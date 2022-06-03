VFX Notes: We got cows!

It’s part 2 of our Twister chat.

This week we got cows, debris, twisters and a lot of VFX. We wrap up our coverage of one of our favorite VFX driven action flicks of the 90s. In this part 2, we deconstruct the practical work by John Frazier and digital VFX by ILM led by Stefen Fangmeier on this groundbreaking film. This is part 2 of 2. Listen to part 1.

Run-down

00:00 – sponsors

01:04 – ILM VFX pipeline

08:35 – Twister’s personalities

12:39 – we got debris!

16:32 – we got cows!

19:30 – Kubrick’s blessing

23:30 – the practical effects team

36:28 – that final shot

37:17 – the SGI screens

40:53 – DVD extras

