VFX Notes: ‘Twister’ – a meeting of the minds of practical & digital effects

Part 1 of our deep dive into the Jan de Bont film.

There is a mystery…elusive…unpredictable…

In this new VFX Notes episode, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters explore the visual effects of Twister. The film is masterclass in combining practical effects (from John Frazier) and digital visual effects, from ILM. This is part 1 of the podcast, part 2 will be coming soon.

Run-down

00:00 – sponsors

01:08 – podcast starts

02:56 – one of our favourite 90s films

06:48 – History channel – Nature Tech: Tornadoes

08:42 – Director and DOP Jan de Bont

09:38 – Jan De Bont Cinematography Tribute by Nosearmy

10:51 – Practical and Visual Effects ‘meeting of the minds’

14:49 – The VFX from ILM

16:08 – Handheld and shaky cameras

18:33 – the first ILM test and the trailer

24:30 – Twister’s enigmatic trailer

26:31 – the ‘bad CG’ and ‘filmed for real’ debate

34:52 – Patreon and members credits