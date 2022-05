VFX Futures: NVIZ on the previs of ‘Morbius’

How NVIZ approached their visualization work on the film.

In the latest VFX Futures podcast ep, NVIZ Head of Visualisation, Janek Lender, discusses Morbius. We talk about a couple of the central sequences, including the fight at the subway station, and how previs, stuntvis and techvis worked in tandem to help plan out the scenes.

Listen in at Spotify and Google Podcasts. And watch NVIZ’s breakdown of their process, here.