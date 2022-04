How Luma Pictures helped craft the VFX of the opening sequences of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

In the latest episode of VFX Futures, join Ian Failes from befores & afters and Luma Pictures VFX supervisor Brendan Seals as they discuss bluescreen wire stunts, hair keying and city building.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify, or embedded below. And watch Luma’s VFX breakdown of the work in the video here, too.