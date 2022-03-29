De-ageing, destruction and other digital effects in ‘The Adam Project’

Go behind the scenes of the Ryan Reynolds film with the VFX supervisor.

In this new episode of VFX Futures, Ian Failes from befores & afters chats to The Adam Project visual effects supervisor Alessandro Ongaro. We dive into all the main chases, fight scenes and also invisible effects featured in the Ryan Reynolds movie, plus the de-ageing of Catherine Keener’s character. The podcast covers the VFX by DNEG, Scanline, Lola VFX and more.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or below.

You can also see a neat breakdown of the work in this Netflix behind the scenes video.