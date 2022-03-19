Pixar’s Danielle Feinberg on the studio’s new tech in ‘Turning Red’

A new way of rigging and articulation developed at Pixar called profile movers helped craft the very expressive characters in the film.

In this brand new episode of VFX Notes, Ian Failes from befores & afters chats to Pixar’s Danielle Feinberg who was visual effects supervisor on the studio’s latest film, Turning Red, from director Domee Shi.

We discuss a range of things, including some of the new tech used on the film. One of these tech things we talk about is a new way of rigging and articulation developed at Pixar called profile movers, and it really helped the team to devise those highly expressive characters you see in Turning Red.

Danielle also talks about helping to establish the look of the film, the fur and groom for ‘Mei panda’, crowd simulations and the city layout work. And she talks about…food, the glorious-looking food.

