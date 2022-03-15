See how filmmakers directly interact with VFX, at SPARK FX 2022

befores & afters is presenting the ‘Non-VFX for VFX’ track at SPARK FX.

I’m excited to reveal the list of speakers I’ve lined up for SPARK FX 2022 in the ‘Non-VFX for VFX’ track this year. The event is being presented online from 17 – 27 March 2022.

In Non-VFX for VFX, you’ll get to see conversations with 5 industry pros who, while they don’t work in the VFX department, they still significantly interact and collaborate with VFX on a daily basis.

I wanted to highlight how that collaboration happens in the film production pipeline, say, in prep, on-set and in post. The exciting list of speakers are:

Kym Barrett (Costume Designer) – From Keanu’s Coat to Shang-Chi’s Shirt: Costume and VFX

Kym is an Australian costume designer who works in film, theatre, and opera. She has worked on some of the most memorable costumes in films in recent times, including for Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, The Matrix and its sequels Reloaded and Revolutions, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, Titan A.E., The Amazing Spiderman, Aquaman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Howard Berger (Special Makeup Effects Supervisor) – When Make-Up Effects and VFX Meet

Howard Berger is a special makeup effects supervisor and designer who has worked on such projects as Army of Darkness, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (for which he won an Oscar), Hitchcock, and The Orville. He is also the co-founder of KNB EFX Group.

Gerd Nefzer (Special Effects Supervisor) – The Art of Sand Shakers and Other Insanely Cool Practical Effects

Gerd is an Oscar-winning special effects supervisor with credits including Blade Runner 2049. He is also nominated for an Academy Award for his special and practical effects for Dune this year.

Alex Proyas (Director) – VFX: A Director’s Perspective

Alex is an Australian-based director whose films include The Crow, Dark City, Garage Days, I, Robot, Knowing, and Gods of Egypt. Recently, Proyas launched his own virtual production studio called Heretic Foundation, and a new streaming service called VIDIVERSE for independent short filmmakers.

Matt Villa (Film Editor) – Bonding on the Timeline: Editing and VFX

Matt Villa (ASE, ACE) is a film editor with credits on Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Great Gatsby, Predestination, The LEGO Batman Movie and the upcoming Elvis biopic. He has worked in a number of departments including editorial, visual effects and sound.

SPARKFX 2022 also has a whole bunch of other amazing sessions covering the latest films and series, A.I., the biz of VFX, virtual production, concept art and legends of VFX sessions. You can get tickets here. Early-bird passes are now on sale for $25 CAD + GST. Regular price is $30 CAD + GST.

Hope to see you online!