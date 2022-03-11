Read the ASWF paper on open source tech in filmmaking

A look at the state of play of open source projects.

The Academy Software Foundation has released a new research paper that looks at the origins of today’s open source landscape in filmmaking. It’s called Open Source in Entertainment: How the Academy Software Foundation Creates Shared Value and you can access the PDF here.

The hallmark of the report is substantial insight from 17 industry veterans and other key players. This is a great history document and a way to find out new things about open source software development.