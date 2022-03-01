The DNEG team are breaking down the VFX of ‘Dune’ in a big way

A free event that explores the biggest effects in the film.

I’m excited to announce I’ll be hosting this DNEG Deep Dive event about Dune happening on Wednesday, 2 March 2022 at 12:30pm PST. It’s called ‘Beyond Sand & Spice: The VFX of Dune’, and will share some never-before-seen footage and insights from the visual effects team on the film:

– Overall VFX Supervisor Paul Lambert

– DNEG VFX Executive Producer Janet Yale

– DNEG VFX Supervisors Tristan Myles and Brian Connor

– DNEG Animation Director Robyn Luckham

We will discuss key sequences while showing full breakdowns, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the event.

Sign up for free here.