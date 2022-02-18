VFX Notes: VFX supervisor Stef Ceretti joins us on the podcast!

The VFX supervisor shares fun old-school stories and tales from Marvel shoots.

We are so incredibly excited to present this lengthy chat with Marvel visual effects supervisor Stef Ceretti. Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes got the chance to ask him about starting in VFX in France, all the way to making Eternals. It’s a fun chat, and not only that, Stef recounts so many interesting stories from the early days and exciting moments in his work on Marvel films.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in at Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, or in the embedded player below. Of course, there’s the full video version complete with behind the scenes clips that can watch too.

Run down

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:06 – Stef’s career beginnings

00:16:26 – BUF and Fight Club

00:21:14 – The Cell

00:29:37 – Silent Hill

00:35:45 – Batman Begins

00:36:44 – The Matrix

00:46:27 – Guardians of the Galaxy

00:57:39 – Doctor Strange

01:03:25 – Eternals

01:18:10 – Stephane’s cameo

01:28:12 – Patreon and YouTube member credits