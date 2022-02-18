VFX Notes: VFX supervisor Stef Ceretti joins us on the podcast!

The VFX supervisor shares fun old-school stories and tales from Marvel shoots.
We are so incredibly excited to present this lengthy chat with Marvel visual effects supervisor Stef Ceretti. Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes got the chance to ask him about starting in VFX in France, all the way to making Eternals. It’s a fun chat, and not only that, Stef recounts so many interesting stories from the early days and exciting moments in his work on Marvel films.
Run down
00:00:00 – Intro
00:01:06 – Stef’s career beginnings
00:16:26 – BUF and Fight Club
00:21:14 – The Cell
00:29:37 – Silent Hill
00:35:45 – Batman Begins
00:36:44 – The Matrix
00:46:27 – Guardians of the Galaxy
00:57:39 – Doctor Strange
01:03:25 – Eternals
01:18:10 – Stephane’s cameo
