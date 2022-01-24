Video: Inside the VFX and SFX of ‘Shang-Chi’

The VFX team behind the film discuss the face replacements, bus shots and dragon and water sims in a new video interview.

We sit down with members of the VFX team on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to discuss face replacements, making the bus scene and crafting the dragon and water sims for the final battle.

Hear from visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend, additional visual effects supervisor Joe Farrell, special effects supervisor Dan Oliver and Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Sean Walker.