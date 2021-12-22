The ten-film shortlist for the VFX Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards

Which do you think will make the final five?

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 94th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”