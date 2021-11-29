VFX Futures: Pipeline, tools and tech with Cinesite

Cinesite’s technology leaders break down the major tech achievements and challenges facing the studio right now in VFX and animation.

In this sponsored episode of VFX Futures, we talk to Cinesite CTO Michele Sciolette, Group Head of CG–VFX Holger Voss and Group Head of CG–Animation Hank Driskill to discuss the future of visual effects and feature animation, from virtual production to machine learning, and what excites the team the most at Cinesite when thinking about the future of the industry.

Cinesite is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and of course enjoys a rich history at the forefront of technology. Here, the team delve into the new wave of globalized pipelines, working from home arrangements, virtual production techniques and specific toolsets that Cinesite has built and adopted.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or below.

