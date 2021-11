Go inside the release of the new renderer from SideFX.

In this brand new episode of the VFX Futures podcast, Mark Elendt and Brian Sharpe from SideFX talk to Ian Failes from befores & afters about the development of their new Karma renderer inside Houdini.

Karma is part of the latest release of the SideFX tool, with Houdini 19. Right now, Karma on the CPU is ready for production. Houdini 19 also includes early access to Karma XPU.

