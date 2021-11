Listen in on my chat with Sergio from SIGGRAPH.

Back during SIGGRAPH 2021, I had a fireside chat with director and The SPA Studios founder Sergio Pablos. Sergio recounted his history in animation, from working in the Disney eco-system, coming up with the story of Despicable Me, to eventually building his own studio (one of the results of this was the amazing Klaus).

It’s a really fun conversation, and the SIGGRAPH team have turned it into a podcast episode, which you can check out below.