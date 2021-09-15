VFX Futures: Christos Obretenov on stylized rendering

Looking at one of the big new trends in animation.

If you’ve seen Into the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs The Machines, Luca and a wave of other animated features lately, then you already know that ‘stylization’ in animation is becoming more of a mainstream thing. But what does ‘stylization’ mean here, exactly?

To help answer that question, I’m joined by Lollipop Shaders’ Christos Obretenov to discuss the explosion of stylized rendering in animation. Lollipop Shaders happens to be one of the companies helping some big and small studios with stylized rendering, sometimes also called NPR rendering.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or the embedded player below. Here’s the RSS feed.

Show notes

– ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines Look of Picture Development’, a paper by Nicola Lavender, Kurt Judson and Christos Obretenov delivered at DigiPro ’21: The Digital Production Symposium, July 2021.

– RenderMan Art and Science Fair 2021 website.

– Lollipop Shaders and Atomic Cartoons Lego Marvel Avengers case study, with video below.

– Christos Obretenov on IMDB and LinkedIN.