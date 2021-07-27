VFX Notes: Ep 4 – Space Jam 2, Tomorrow War, Loki, and a look at LED volume filmmaking

Hugo and Ian review some films and shows, and discuss LED walls.

In episode 4 of VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters do some deep discussion on the latest films and TV series, and talk about the latest in LED wall and real-time tech.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts and at Spotify, or via the embedded video of us below, which includes clips and images. Also below, a quick overview of the episode, and some show notes.

Episode run down

5:22 – The Tomorrow War

15:55 – Space Jam The new Legacy

36:25 – Loki

55:43 – LED Volume Filmmaking

1:22:20 – Our recommendations on the web

Show notes

The Tomorrow War

– befores & afters article

– Spectal Motion’s Instagram page

Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Making of featurette

Loki

– Trailer for ‘Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki’

LED Wall filmmaking

– Unreal Engine 4.27 VFX test

– American Cinematographer article

Links to check out

– Hugo’s Desk on Twitch

– Tech Weeklies at befores & afters

– SIGGRAPH, DigiPro, RenderMan Art & Science Fair

– Action VFX Forum

– Great VFX peeps on Twitter: @tvaziri, @stefceretti, @agraphafx