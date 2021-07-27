VFX Notes: Ep 4 – Space Jam 2, Tomorrow War, Loki, and a look at LED volume filmmaking

Hugo and Ian review some films and shows, and discuss LED walls.
In episode 4 of VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters do some deep discussion on the latest films and TV series, and talk about the latest in LED wall and real-time tech.
Listen in at Apple Podcasts and at Spotify, or via the embedded video of us below, which includes clips and images. Also below, a quick overview of the episode, and some show notes.
Episode run down
5:22 – The Tomorrow War
15:55 – Space Jam The new Legacy
36:25 – Loki
55:43 – LED Volume Filmmaking
1:22:20 – Our recommendations on the web
Show notes
The Tomorrow War
– befores & afters article
– Spectal Motion’s Instagram page
Space Jam: A New Legacy
– Making of featurette
Loki
– Trailer for ‘Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki’
LED Wall filmmaking
– Unreal Engine 4.27 VFX test
– American Cinematographer article
Links to check out
– Hugo’s Desk on Twitch
– Tech Weeklies at befores & afters
– SIGGRAPH, DigiPro, RenderMan Art & Science Fair
– Action VFX Forum
– Great VFX peeps on Twitter: @tvaziri, @stefceretti, @agraphafx