Tech Weeklies: RenderMan 24, Penzil, 3D Coat 2021, Dynamixyz acquired

Here’s what got released in VFX and animation tools this week.

Pixar’s RenderMan came out with version 24, which includes RenderMan XPU, ILM’s Layered Materials, Stylized Looks, ACES support and BumpRoughness.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has acquired Dynamixyz.

You can now try a new 3D sketching app called Penzil, from Jacopo Colò.

🔔 I’m finally releasing the @threejs-powered 3d sketching app I’ve been working on! Grab your iPad and go try it at https://t.co/iEbKIaCP9T pic.twitter.com/HQLWz6vl3n — Jacopo Colò (@jacopocolo) June 25, 2021

3DCoat 2021 from Pilgway is being released as a free open beta on 12th July.

Got any VFX and animation tech releases announcements? Please send them to befores & afters.