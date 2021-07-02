Articles
by Ian Failes

Tech Weeklies: RenderMan 24, Penzil, 3D Coat 2021, Dynamixyz acquired

Here’s what got released in VFX and animation tools this week.

Pixar’s RenderMan came out with version 24, which includes RenderMan XPU, ILM’s Layered Materials, Stylized Looks, ACES support and BumpRoughness.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has acquired Dynamixyz.

You can now try a new 3D sketching app called Penzil, from Jacopo Colò.

3DCoat 2021 from Pilgway is being released as a free open beta on 12th July.

Got any VFX and animation tech releases announcements? Please send them to befores & afters.