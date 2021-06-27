Tech Weeklies: Substance rebrand, V-Ray 5 for C4D update, Nvidia’s Canvas, Red Giant Universe 4

A round-up of the big VFX and animation tech news from the past week.

Adobe has rebranded Substance and launched the Substance 3D Collection to include Substance 3D Stager, Substance 3D Painter, Substance 3D Sampler and Substance 3D Designer.

Chaos Group announced V-Ray 5 for Cinema 4D, update 1.

NVIDIA has launched Canvas, an app that appears to be an extension of its GauGan software that let users turn brushstrokes into ‘finished’ artworks using generative adversarial networks or GANs.

Maxon has shipped Universe 4, which is part of Red Giant Complete.

