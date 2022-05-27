VIDEO: Watch this NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise overview with Escape Technology’s CTO

Lee Danskin guides you through the benefits of remote VFX working with Omniverse Enterprise.

As part of our special #vfxinsight series with Escape Technology on their NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise free 3 month trial offer, we’re also sharing this video CTO Lee Danskin who breaks down some of the key components of Omniverse, USD and the concept of working across locations, in real-time, on VFX and animation projects.

Check out the video below.

Find out more about Escape Technology’s free 3 month trial of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise alongside Teradici, with the purchase of a qualifying HP desktop or mobile workstation, at the detailed information page.

