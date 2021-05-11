Issue #2 is now here!

The latest print edition of befores & afters goes deep on wireframes, 3D scanning, and practical FX.

I’m excited to announce that issue #2 of befores & afters magazine is now available to order! You can grab it at the befores & afters shop.

Inside issue #2 you’ll find in-depth written and visual stories on:

3D scanning photogrammetry rigs

Several unique perspectives on wireframes (this issue’s cover is a wireframe Godzilla from MPC)

An explainer on motion bases

Two comprehensive DIY practical effects guides; one will show you how to make a rocket exhaust with salt (or perhaps sugar) and the other breaks down a dry-for-wet miniature submarine chase

Some more details on the mag:

Price: $AUD20

Softcover: 120 pages

Dimensions: 5×8 in

Flat rate shipping: Ships worldwide. Please note that due to mail restrictions related to COVID-19, shipping will in general be slower than usual. Ships from Australia.

Payment: via PayPal Checkout, or via credit card handled by PayPal/Stripe/Google Pay

You might also be interested in subscribing to befores & afters magazine. For $AUD80 and a one-off flat rate shipping fee, you get 4 issues of the publication, starting with whichever issue you’d like!

I can’t wait for people to get their hands on this issue, and upcoming issues, too! And if you’re interested in advertising inside befores & afters, please visit the Support page.