Go deep on the tech behind ‘Soul’

An upcoming webinar from Foundry on May 12th (10AM PDT | 1PM EDT | 6PM GMT) includes a whole host of presenters who will be discussing the tech used to make Pixar’s Soul. These include Pixar lighting lead Ryan Michero and RenderMan developer Sarah Hutchinson. You’ll be able to follow their workflow using Katana and RenderMan.

Also, Foundry’s look development and lighting product managers Gary Jones and Rory Woodford will discuss the partnership between Mari, Katana and RenderMan, and share product updates for these tools.

And a special Q&A session moderated by Pixar’s Dylan Sisson will be part of the webinar. It’s your chance to ask anything about these tools, and about the making of Soul.

