Exclusive: sneek VFX peak from ‘The Boys’ official podcast

So, how does Homelander fly?

If you’ve watched The Boys, the Amazon Original drama series from Prime Video, then you know it’s a comic book series with a difference. I’ve covered the visual effects of the show a few times, including being lucky enough to sit in on a review session with VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet.

Fleet has now contributed to the official podcast for the show. In the upcoming episode 4, Fleet reveals several visual effects secrets, including how Doppelgänger seduces Homelander, what it takes to make superheroes fly and how the character Love Sausage was made.

befores & afters has an exclusive sound bite from the episode. Check it out below.

