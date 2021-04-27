VFX Firsts: What was the first film to use a HDRI/chrome ball?

They’re now ubiquitous, but where did those chrome balls used in VFX come from?

Chrome balls. Mirror balls. HDRI balls. Light probes. They sometimes go by many names, but they all do the same thing: aid in capturing the lighting conditions on set and in re-creating those conditions on your CG character or CG environment.

Indeed, if you shoot the reflection in one of those balls at multiple exposures, you can combine the images to form a panoramic HDRI that can be used for reflections or image-based lighting (IBL).

But where did this use of chrome balls in visual effects come from? And what was the first film to use them?

This week on VFX Firsts, I look to answer that question with expert guest Jahirul Amin, founder at CAVE Academy, and a former VFX trainer at DNEG.

There are major spoilers in the show notes below (which include a whole bunch of new info not directly discussed on the podcast)

1. Paul Debevec’s research

A first stop on the look behind chrome/HDRI balls needs to be Paul Debevec’s insights into reflection mapping.

At that link, you’ll find Paul’s own notes about early reflection mapping which he discovered was developed independently in the early 1980s by Gene Miller working with Ken Perlin, and also by Michael Chou working with Lance Williams. For example, at NYIT, it was Michael Chou who carried out the very first experiments on using images as reflection maps. For obtaining the reflection image, Chou used a ten-inch ‘Gazing Ball’. This was a shiny glass sphere with metallic coating on the inside. Most people will have previously known these as lawn ornaments.

Gene Miller used a three-inch Christmas tree ornament, which was held in place by Christine Chang while he took a 35mm photograph of it. Gene Miller provided Debevec with extensive notes about this.

Debevec’s image based lighting and HDRI research then began to ramp up, especially evidenced in The Campanile Movie from SIGGRAPH ’97. See this link relating to later IBL research showcased at SIGGRAPH ’98. Debevec’s Fiat Lux from SIGGRAPH ’99 is another key milestone in this history. Of course, Debevec has continued his IBL research in some many ways, and many people will be familiar with the Light Stage. Here’s Debevec’s original SIGGRAPH ’98 HDR/IBL talk:

2. X-Men (2000)

X-Men and the VFX shots done there by Digital Domain (VFX supe: David Prescott) appears to be the first film directly influenced by Debevec’s HDR Image-Based Lighting work. Debevec provided befores & afters with these notes on Digital Domain’s work for the movie:

At Digital Domain, Sean Cunningham used the on-set mirror ball to light the Senator Kelly melting death sequence, using a paint program to guess what the shorter exposures would look like. And the late, great Andy Lesniak used image-based lighting techniques to illuminate the Statue of Liberty from some panoramic images at the end, creating light source rigs from the panoramas. VFX Sups Mike Fink working with Frank Vitz would go on to apply improved IBL techniques in X-Men 2 (2003) for the Mystique transformations.

Here’s a Digital Domain breakdown reel for the Senator Kelly death (note lighting reference at .45sec):

David Prescott, DD’s visual effects supervisor on X-Men, explains the approach in detail:

We were sharing ideas with Paul Debevec about Image Based Lighting and how we could capture the data at Digital Domain. There were a few different people who were capturing gray balls and chrome ball data as reference but at that time there was a lot of varied ideas on how best to capture it on the day and how to apply it after.

[Production VFX supervisor] Mike Fink was shooting gray balls and chrome balls at our request when we were not on set. But the push to shoot them in every reference came from us. I took a gray ball and chrome ball up to Toronto with us and started capturing everything we could with it in the hope that we’d have the rest of how to apply it to a lighting setup fully by the time we wrapped shooting.

It was a challenge at the time to get the time on most sets to experiment with how to capture them so some were multiple exposures and some where single exposures. A lot of X-Men work was not really ideal for what we were capturing, the Statue of Liberty exteriors at night etc. But Senator Kelly’s death seemed ideal. On the day we had so many elements to capture with Mike Fink to piece the shot back together, the water bag, sprays etc.

The balls were shot a few different ways: multi-exposure, different angles and such. In the end, Sean Cunningham found an image set that seemed to best suit the setup on the day and built his setup from that. That shot was the first time Digital Domain had lit a shot using lighting gathered from a chrome ball, or any real HDR image based lighting. I think there was a commercial at DD that was released while we were working on X-Men that used it, too. So it was the first shot in a feature that we did.

And Sean Cunningham also reminisced with befores & afters about this work (and more):

I had seen Paul’s Campanile film like so many others and marveled at the possibilities of using the technique in the future. When I started R+D on this shot, as luck would have it, for the Senator Kelly shot, the VFX Sup had a large chrome sphere that he shot in the spot where the actor would be laying. It was a motion control shot with several passes (clean, with actor, with light probe, with a practical water splash gag, etc.).

I was also testing a closed beta of VEX Mantra, the first version of SESI’s renderer with programmable, Renderman-like shading. It was REYES-style micropolygons with optional raytracing, which was very exciting. And all our workstations were upgraded to dual-Xeon systems. So we finally had machines fast enough to put raytracing into production. I think if all three of those events had not been true we wouldn’t have taken the gamble.

What’s funny though is my shader lead (Simon O’Connor) and I discussed a similar technique, in Renderman, using 6-pack environment maps, for my Cab Chase + Leeloo Escapes flying traffic system. Indexing pre-convolved environment maps based on normal direction rather than reflection to compute a soft diffuse pass based on photographs taken on the stage of the miniature set + painting.

We were just so under the gun trying to make all the tweaks and handles for Mark Stetson and Luc Besson to take control of everything down to the scratches on an individual car that we just didn’t think we had enough R+D time to prove it would work for the whole sequence. It didn’t have a cool name at the time, but as Simon was describing how it would work I knew I wanted to try that out and I was actually experimenting with doing just that in Renderman before we shifted to VEX Mantra, while between projects, based on remembering what Simon and I had talked about and having seen Paul’s film.

That year Doug Roble asked me to present my technique at the technical sketch he chaired at Siggraph and Paul used the same materials as part of his panel on IBL across the hall, and then I also demonstrated the setup in the SESI booth to show off the new VEX Mantra.

It was a busy week. That was the same week that Marcos Fajardo made his big splash with Arnold and the “Pepe” films, and he sold a fork to Station-X for Project:Messiah. As much as I was proud of what I’d done I was pretty amazed, like everyone else, at what was seen in those Pepe films. I had to fake my soft shadows using a dome array of 256 shadow-mapped lights colored by the light probe images where he was doing real indirect.

Cut to just a couple years ago, I start getting all these messages from friends congratulating *me*, and I’m like what’s going on. Turns out Paul gave me a special thanks at his acceptance speech when SMPTE honored him. I was super touched that he even remembered this shot from so long ago given all the amazing places his research has gone since.

3. Before X-Men

But wait! As David Prescott acknowledged, it turns out there was a project at Digital Domain carried out prior to the work on X-Men that utilized an HDR workflow inspired by Paul Debevec’s work. This was an Intel commercial called ‘Aliens’ overseen by director and visual effects supervisor Fred Raimondi. He shared the following with befores & afters, in relation to his use of a HDR workflow on the commercial:

I believe I was one of the first (if not the first) to use them in production. It was in a spot for Intel called “Aliens”. I don’t remember the dates, but once I saw Paul Debevec’s demo I couldn’t wait to try it. We didn’t even have a pipeline in place for doing HDRI. I hired dancers to do the alien movement during the live action, then the animators used their movement as reference.

4. After X-Men, and elsewhere

Paul Debevec mentioned to befores & afters that his research into HDR/IBL seemed to also be influential in the techniques that ILM developed for Pearl Harbor (2001):

They invited me in 1998 and again in 2000 to talk about HDR Image-Based Lighting in C Theater to their lighting staff, which helped lead to the ambient occlusion approximations they used to accelerate and precompute the lighting visibility computations for realistically simulating lighting on the CGI airplanes.

The next big advance in using HDR IBL appears to have been for the Matrix sequels in 2003. Debevec, again:

They hired the second student to come out of my Berkeley group, H.P. Duiker, who had joined my team after the 1998 SIGGRAPH IBL paper to work as a technical director on Fiat Lux. As a result, they were able to spatialize the HDR lighting in the Burly Brawl courtyard in ways similar to how we spatialized the lighting inside St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the HDR lighting came from from the right locations in the scene rather than from infinite environments as is done sometimes. (The original HDR IBL paper explained that the lighting should be mapped onto an approximate model of the scene, and I don’t think ever mapped the lighting onto an infinite sphere.)

5. Where to learn more about chrome/HDRI balls

Paul Debevec’s must-see Reflection Mapping resources and history. Be sure to peruse his website for many more details in IBL research.

