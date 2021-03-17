Want to watch some official behind the scenes featurettes?

Warner Bros. just dropped some for ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and ‘Man of Steel’.

During the pandemic, one YouTube page to keep checking back on is Warner Bros. Entertainment, which I think has been tapping into its library of DVD/Blu-ray featurettes from various films, and releasing them in full online.

They just released some featurettes relating to Wonder Woman, Kong: Skull Island, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And if you watch featurette, there’s plenty of stunts, special effects and VFX info featured in them.

Here they are below.

Looks like this following featurette for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel is age restricted and needs to be watched on YouTube itself.