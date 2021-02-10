The visual effects of ‘Bridgerton’

Watch One of Us’ behind the scenes reel for the Netflix show.

Bridgerton has captivated audiences since its release on Netflix, showcasing a different kind of perspective on Georgian London.

Visual effects from One of Us played a key hand in bringing several locations to the small screen, and in crafting an iconic bumble bee.

Watch One of Us’ reel below.

Here’s some more info about the work from One of Us’ press release:

One of the key challenges faced by VFX supervisor Victor Tomi and his team, was the accurate portrayal of the streets and buildings of Georgian London. The two finest houses on Grosvenor Square are home to the two principal families. Filmed at separate locations many miles apart, the goal was to bring the two buildings to face each other across the square.

The two family houses were modeled based on lidar scans of the originals, and then enhanced with embellishments and vegetation, adding to their grandeur. Models of the other houses of the square were based on extensive research in consultation with the Art Department. An ornamental garden, also fully CG, is the centrepiece of this exclusive neighbourhood. This digital environment provides many of the establishing shots which lead us into the competing households.

The show has an audaciously vivid palette, and is lit throughout by the warmth of sunshine or candles. Having spent seven months on set, Victor had a strong sense of the aesthetic that the creators were after. In collaboration with his team, he went all out to create visual effects that extended and enriched this Regency fantasy world, and were in harmony with the visual tone of the show.

The bumble bee is the bête noire of the Bridgerton family, as fans of Quinn’s books will know. One Of Us’ animated bee leads us in and out of various key moments, and even appears in the very last shot of the series, perhaps signalling a future storyline.