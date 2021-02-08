That Super Bowl ‘F9’ trailer shot is a motion control shot

Director Justin Lin shared a behind the scenes breakdown, already.

How awesome is this: one of the Super Bowl trailers was for Justin Lin’s F9. It has one scene of a car being smashed through a shop window, through the shop and out the other side, into the open side of a truck (possibly via, magnets??).

Anyway, following the trailer release, the director shared a short breakdown of how the plates for that shot were filmed. Amazing VFX work done to tie it all in together.

And it’s so fun to see this so early (the film is out in May).

Check it out below.

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world! pic.twitter.com/QK4wNYvAhE — Justin Lin (@justinlin) February 7, 2021