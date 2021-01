The miniature effects of ‘Air Force One’

Watch these video interviews with the team behind the work.

Berton Pierce has been releasing segments from his Sense of Scale doco, and this latest piece is on Boss Film’s miniatures for Air Force One. Hear direct from Dave Jones and Bruce Macrae, plus check out behind the scenes pics.

A few years ago at vfxblog I also interviewed VFX supe Richard Edlund about the film’s effects, including the controversial CG shots.