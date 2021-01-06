Reminder: there’s a whole YouTube channel dedicated to in-camera effects

And it’s called…InCamera.

I’ve featured this new YouTube channel previously, but if you haven’t checked it out yet, InCamera has now posted a whole heap of practical effects videos. What’s neat is, although the emphasis is of course on in-camera work, there’s also plenty of discussion about how digital tools and compositing can be used to enhance the final shots.

The latest videos cover prosthetics and fire work. Make sure you go back and also look at their miniatures, motion control and clouds effects techniques, too.