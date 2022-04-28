At FMX, combining old-school miniatures with new-school LED walls

It’s just one of the ‘Then & Now’ sessions at the conference, which also feature Chris Corbould, Christian Manz and Nick Dudman.

I’ve been really lucky in the past few years to helm the Then & Now track at FMX. This track is all about looking back at innovations in VFX — be they practical or digital — and reflecting on their place in visual effects today.

At FMX 2022, which starts May 3rd and is both in-person and online, the Then & Now track is alive and well, and features some serious innovators in both practical and digital effects. I’m proud to announce Chris Corbould, Christian Manz, Nick Dudman and the InCamera team will be the Then & Now speakers!

Here’s a breakdown of what each speaker will be presenting at the live in-person event. Plus, a special preview of the InCamera ‘miniatures in virtual production’ online session, which I’m very excited about as well.

Nick Dudman takes the stage on Thursday, May 5th at 10am. Dudman is of course a multi award-winning special make-up effects artist with four decades of experience in the film industry. He has worked as the designer / supervisor on a huge range of successful motion pictures and TV shows, including the Harry Potter franchise. Most recently, he has delivered creature and make-up effects work for the shows Carnival Row and The Wheel of Time.

On the same day at 11:15, you’ll then hear from Framestore’s Christian Manz. From the groundbreaking days of Harry Potter to the cutting edge artistry of Fantastic Beasts films, the Wizarding World has helped drive the VFX industry forward. Hear Framestore’s Creative Director, Film discuss his incredible career in VFX and how it has intersected with the Wizarding World – most recently serving as overall supervisor on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

Later on Thursday, at 12:30, Chris Corbould will be there to run down the highlights from his incredible Oscar-winning career in SFX supervision; he has worked on 15 James Bond films, including No Time To Die, as well as the Christopher Nolan Batman movies and Inception.

On the online day, which is Friday May 6th, join the InCamera team — James Price and Tommy Martin — at 12.00pm as they bring their love of practical filmmaking and traditional techniques to virtual production. The film they will show explores what can be achieved when mixing time-honoured techniques including miniature photography, motion control and scenic design with the exciting and rapidly developing technology of virtual production, especially game engines and LED walls.

This is a really fun session, and will be followed by a live Q&A that I’ll be moderating, where you can ask the team about their experiments with miniatures and LED walls. Hope you can join us!

It’s not too late to get tickets, including for the online sessions. Find out more here.