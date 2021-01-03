These ‘Elf’ featurettes are simply fun

And they include some neat VFX info, too.

Over Christmas, Warner Bros. released a bunch of official Elf featurettes that went behind the scenes of the Jon Favreau film.

I really enjoyed these because they tended to be the old kind of featurettes that show some cool on-set and in-studio things, including visual effects plate shoots and in-progress shots. Plus, how can you not love Elf?

Check out the featurettes here, which includes some comments from the VFX team, showcase the neat stop-motion sequence and follow Will Ferrell along for a day.