Thanks to everyone for sharing your issue #1 pics!

Here’s just some of those posted by befores & afters readers.

Hi everyone, I wanted to post a big thanks to everyone who has been sharing their befores & afters issue #1 pics, as the print pub makes its way around the world.

I really appreciate the support (and patience) as the first issue gets out there. It’s been so fun seeing those pics and getting feedback. I’m busy writing and making issue #2 for March 2021, and I can’t wait for you to see it. Inside you’ll find more VFX history, more virtual production, and more step-by-step breakdowns of VFX processes.

And if you’ve already got your issue #1, I’m excited to also let you know subscriptions are now available, and will start with issue #2.

Thanks again, and please feel free to contact me about anything befores & afters in print-related.