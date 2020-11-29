There’s a lot happening at SIGGRAPH Asia 2020

It all starts December 4th.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2020 is virtual. Which means you’ve got a lot of time to absorb all the different areas of the conference, and I don’t think even I realized how many things were happening.

Here’s a run down of some of the main VFX and animation-related sessions (some of which I’m involved with!). Things start December 4th, with live sessions from 10-13 December.

1. Keynote from Glen Keane – Glen runs through (with me!) a history of his association with technology in animation, all the way from the Where the Wild Things Are demo, to Tarzan and now with his Over the Moon animated feature. Tune in Thursday, 10 December at 10:00 HKT for a Q&A and then our talk.

2. CAF talks – The Computer Animation Festival is awesome enough, but then it also includes a bunch of production sessions on Pixar’s short Wind, Over the Moon, and Wolfwalkers.

3. Digital humans – There’s a whole bunch of sessions on digital humans, with amazing speakers. Start here with Digital humans are back! Creating and using believable avatars in the age of Covid – Part 1.

4. Keynote with DNEG’s Paul Franklin – I’m back chatting with Paul on all things virtual production. More info coming soon when this will be held during the conference.

