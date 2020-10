Environments, avalanches and CG horses.

In these VFX breakdown videos, Sony Pictures Imageworks visual effects supervisor Seth Maury explains his studio’s work on environments crafted for Mulan, and on the CG Blackwind horse.

See how bespoke tools were made for simulating snow and ice for the avalanche scene, and also for solving hair for Blackwind.

Imageworks has a dedicated page about their work on the film here.