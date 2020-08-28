More ‘Doom Patrol’ VFX

An exclusive VFX breakdown from Encore.

In this VFX breakdown video showcasing Encore’s work for some Doom Patrol shots, we see some of the winged characters in action.

VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian notes, “This was probably our most challenging episode. We had to match-move and recreate a lot of live action characters in order to track and integrate the wings breaking out of the bodies. This went through pretty much all departments because after tracking/match-move, animation was then handed over to simulations not only for wings movement but for slime and blood.”

Here’s the video, below.