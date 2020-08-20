The latest Academy Software Foundation updates

New members and latest OpenColorIO version.

The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) has announced that OpenColorIO version 2 (OCIO v2) is now available for developers to start integrating into applications.

It has also announced that Unity Technologies has joined the Foundation as a Premier member, Conductor Technologies as a General member, and SMPTE as an Associate member.

Right now, the ASWF is hosting Open Source Days; check out the schedule and how to register here.